ALTON - Many people marched through Alton on Sunday afternoon in the Solidarity In 2020 Peaceful Protest, organized by the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance and other organizations in an effort to bring solidarity to the community and to protest for peace, justice and unity during these times.

Protests around the country since the death of George Floyd while in custody by the Minneapolis, Minn., Police Department on May 25 have focused on many issues, particularly police brutality. The four officers involved have been charged with various crimes during the arrest of Floyd, including Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder after Chauvin was seen in on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which led to Floyd's death.

Protesters from all walks of life marched throughout the city with demands for justice and peace, and also heard speeches by various individuals who encouraged the marchers to continue to seek both, along with unity and strength.

"Multiple organizations, you see a diverse group that came together to march in solidarity," said Jason Harrison, the president of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance. "Some are part of the Black Lives movement, some are just for part of unity, some are here for peace, some are here with their churches, some are here with the NAACP, but our core objective is to to show in America, with all the division going on, that there's still unity. There are Republicans, there's Democrats, there's blacks, there's whites, multiple categories, but we're all here to march in peace and unity and solidarity. That's what it is, solidarity in 2020."

That the march attracted so many diverse people of all backgrounds was a joy to Harrison.

"It's a great feeling to see so many people come here today," Harrison said, "again, from so many different walks of life, and just to say we're all coming together for unity. We're all coming together for peace. Some want different outcomes, maybe for voting rights, and some for education, some for police brutality, but whatever it is, the core thing is we're unified. There's no hostility, there's no one arguing, we're going to have barbecue and great drinks and food as we march down there, but we're just here for unity."

The protesters marched with various signs protesting police brutality, demands for justice and supporting Black Lives Matter, among other causes, and made their voices heard in a diverse crowd that included all races and groups.

"Personally, I feel it's very important that all ethnic groups are out here in representation of our community," said Pastor Chris Harris, who also helped organize the event, "simply because I think we need to start expanding our reach as far as having a conversation outside of what's comfortable for us. Too oftentimes, we gather with individuals we're comfortable with, therefore, we never get out of our norm, so we still have the same systemic issues and problems that plague any of our communities across the diaspora of this nation. I also feel that being a black man in America that it's very critical that I don't stop at just having black skin, but I'm also responsible for being in the fight. Just because I'm a black man and silent doesn't mean that I'm necessarily in the fight. I must most definitely begin to participate, speak up, stand up, and make sure that I'm in the fight. I need to identify myself with the struggle and the fight of black America."

The deaths of many African-American citizens in police custody, along with the suppression of many peaceful protests, have reached a breaking point with many citizens, which was another reason many came out to the march.

"Enough is enough," said Dr. Ed Hightower, the president of the Madison County Leadership Council, and the former superintendent of the Alton and Edwardsville school districts. "Enough of the brutal, the brutal murders that are happening across the country to African-American men. Basically, there needs to be change and reform to make things better for all people. I think that when you see all of the black, white, brown, all saying 'enough is enough,' We need policy changes, we need reform, and we need to work together to make things happen for the betterment of all mankind. That is reminiscent of why we're all here today."

The younger generation has taken the lead in helping to make changes possible, and it's something the has made Harrison very proud.

"I love the fact that our generation has not been able to contribute much," Harrison said, "but now, here we are, and we're contributing. We're actually doing something that means something. It's not anything that's violent, it's not anything that's just outrageous, but we're actually marching for a cause. We're actually standing here in unity with our brothers and our sisters. This is the time that we need to come together as one.

"This is the time that we need to come together as one," Harrison continued. "This is the time we need to love more, we need to be forgiving more, we need to be more peaceful, we need to have more joy. Everything that we have is already in the inside of us, and we need to activate that that we have."

