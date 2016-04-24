EDWARDSVILLE – Delicious local eateries, businesses and a sold out crowd of over 500 guests joined together in perfect harmony for the eighth annual Taste of Edwardsville event at the Leclaire Room.

As the lucky ticketholders arrived at the fundraiser, which benefits the Edwardsville Neighbors In Need charity organization, it was as if they were teleported directly into a gorgeous Napa Valley gala. As the drinks started flowing and over 15 local restaurants served out samples of their prized dishes, the party had truly begun.

Chelsie Niermann, Edwardsville Neighbors In Need Board Member and Chair of Marketing, was elated to see how all of preparation, logistics and occasional stress of throwing such a large fundraiser allowed the event to come fruition as one of the largest events in town.

“It’s a great way to get all of the community together and raise money for a great cause,” Niermann said. “Since the organization started, we’ve been able to help 74 families and this event is a really a driver that helps us continue doing that.

Silent auction items were up for bid at the Taste of Edwardsville's website and a live auction began at the event at 9 p.m.

At 2015’s sold-out event, the organization raised over $50,000 to assist families in times of crisis. The organization is hoping to exceed that amount.

Area restaurants participating in the event included 1818 Chophouse, 222 Artisan Bakery, Bella Milano, Big Daddy’s, Bigelo’s Bistro, Catrina’s, Chava’s, Cleveland Heath, County Seat, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Olive Oils & More Peel Wood Fire Pizza, Recess Brewing Co., Social Gastropub, Source Juicery, Stur, Teaspoons Café, Wang Gang and Wooden Nickel.

Edwardsville Neighbors In Need is a charitable organization that works diligently to assist families facing medical hardship in the community of District 7 during times of crisis.

New American Funding of Edwardsville sponsored a photo booth where guests could cut loose with some props and strike a pose. Edison’s Entertainment Complex also kept guests busy between dishes by playing a small game of bowling.

Joe Fry provided guests with his diverse collection of popular music songs performed on his acoustic guitar while Well Hungarians got everyone on their feet with their amazing sound.

After Founder and Board Treasurer Chad Opel’s stepfather suffered a spinal stroke in 2009, the first Taste of Edwardsville event was created to help fund his medical expenses. Due to the fantastic response from the community and the outpour of generosity, Opel, along with his wife and Board President Kathie, aimed to make the event an ongoing effort.

Those who receive aid from Neighbors In Need are nominated, reviewed and decided by the acting Board of Directors.

