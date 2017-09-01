EDWARDSVILLE - The sold-out Smash Mouth show for tonight at the Wildey Theatre has been postponed due to illness of lead singer Steve Harwell.

"We will have a new date once we schedule it with their management," Wildey Manager Al Canal said in a statement. "It may take 1-2 weeks to confirm the new date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the make-up date."

Those needing refunds now or when the new date is announced can contact the Wildey Ticket Office at (618) 307-1750 or email wildeytheatre@cityofedwardsville.com.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Canal said. "More important, we wish Steve a speedy recovery. We look forward to having Smash Mouth and him in the future. We will announce the new date once we have the new date. Thank you for your understanding."

