Solar stop sign installed at Wesley and Rock Hill in Wood River
November 10, 2018 3:42 AM November 10, 2018 3:43 AM
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - Two new solar flashing stop signs and rumble strips were installed at the intersection of Rock Hill Road and Wesley Drive in Wood River, in order to help prevent accidents.
“Even though these were pricey items,” Mayor of Wood River Cheryl Maguire said. “There is no putting a price on public safety. Hopefully, people will take heed.”
