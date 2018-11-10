Solar stop sign installed at Wesley and Rock Hill in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Two new solar flashing stop signs and rumble strips were installed at the intersection of Rock Hill Road and Wesley Drive in Wood River, in order to help prevent accidents. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “Even though these were pricey items,” Mayor of Wood River Cheryl Maguire said. “There is no putting a price on public safety. Hopefully, people will take heed.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip