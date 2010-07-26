The McCully Heritage Project is joining with the Sierra Club and Day and Night Solar to hold four free seminars on the 2010 Illinois Solar Rebate Program. Residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governments are invited to the Jerseyville Library Monday, August 2nd from 2:30 to 5:30 pm or Monday, August 9 from 6-9 pm OR the U of I Extension Calhoun County Office on Monday, Aug 2nd from 6-9 pm or Monday, Aug 9 from 2:30 -5:30 pm.

“More and more residents and municipalities are seeing the benefits of becoming their own utility and offsetting their energy costs,” explained Michelle Berg Vogel, Project Director, U of I Extension/McCully Heritage. “We are excited to hear about the new financing available for municipalities, not for profits, and commercial applications. This will enable consumers to purchase the systems with almost no upfront costs and budget neutral billing.”

Participants at the free seminars can expect to learn the benefits of having solar voltaic cells on their property, what the Solar Rebate Program is, and what Financial Considerations they should take into account.

“Day and Night Solar is a local business that has a firm grasp of solar system components, designs, production lifespans, warranties, and what the installation procedures are, “ said Christine Favilla, Project Manager with the Sierra Club. “We enjoy working with them to educate the region on the technical aspects of solar systems.”

Please e-mail Christine Favilla at the Sierra Club cfavilla10@sbcglobal.net - or call 618-462-6802 with the names and number of attendees from your organization who will be attending this seminar.

Jerseyville Public Library

105 N. Liberty

Jerseyville , Il 62052

Calhoun County U of I Extension Office

818 S. Park, P.O. Box 366

Hardin , IL 62047

