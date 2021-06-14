JERSEY - Recent Jersey Community High School grad Grace Annmarie Myers concluded her softball career in style by signing a letter of intent to continue at Lewis and Clark Community College. Meyers started her softball career at age 5, and now it will continue into her 20s.

Myers said she loves the competitiveness of softball and the friendships she has made over the years. Grace Myers is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

"I would like to thank all of my coaches over the years including high school and club ball," Myers said. "But especially my dad who was my first coach and will be my forever coach."

Grace also singled out the Panthers' head girls softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak for what she had meant to her high school career. Grace said her game-winning home run against Alton was the highlight of this year's season.

Grace is an exceptional student and has been a National Honor Society member for two years. In club softball, Grace plays first base and outfield. She also has played basketball since third grade and her position has been center.

"I love hanging with my friends and driving my Jeep with the top off in my free time," she said. "I also love spending time with my family and my two dogs and my kitten. I also enjoy working at the Grafton Oyster Bar. I look forward to our family vacation every year."

The Jersey athlete said playing sports has taught her to "be a team player, discipline and leadership skills."

"I am excited about playing in college at LCCC," she said. "I am planning on majoring in radiology and specializing in sonography."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools, This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of.



