Softball Player Julia Behrmann Is A Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month For Griffins

"When not playing the game I enjoy bettering myself in certain aspects whether it's softball or basketball, as well as spending time with teammates and growing a better relationships with them on and off the field," she said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The Father McGivney sophomore said her involvement in sports has helped her learn the importance of teamwork and how hard work really does pay off.

"I would love to continue to play softball in college, but my academics have always been a priority for me," she said. "I do not yet know where I want to attend college. I am interested in going into pre-med to prepare me to go to medical school and later on become a pediatrician."

"I have been playing softball for six years," Julia said. "I enjoy the teamwork aspect of the game the most and that the sport requires not just playing for yourself, but for the success of your team."

She is the lead-off batter in the lineup for the Father McGivney varsity girls softball team. She had two hits in a recent game and has been consistent all season at the plate and in the field.

Julia's stepdad, Chris, is the head coach of the undefeated Father McGivney baseball team.

"My mom has been the biggest supporter and was always willing to bring me to practices and games no matter where it was or even if it was mandatory or not," Julia said. "She deserves the biggest thank you of all!"

She said she wanted to thank her mom Alicia, step dad Chris, dad Bryan, and step mom Deme for all their support and love throughout her athletic career.

She is a Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney.

Julia carries an impressive 3.9 unweighted GPA at Father McGivney and has continued to make high honor roll through her two years at the high school.

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney High School sophomore Julia Behrmann shines in every aspect of her life from the classroom, to the softball field as a key player for the Griffins, to a shooting guard in basketball.