EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High softball pitcher Ryleigh Owens has had a sensational start, with a no-hitter on Wednesday against Southwestern, and a one-hitter against Granite City.

These were the first girls softball games for the Tigers in nearly two years, with the 2020 season being wiped out because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and after the Granite City game, Owens felt it was wonderful to be on the field with her teammates.

"It was great to be back," Owens said during a postgame interview. "I'm super excited to be back with my team again. Two years was a really long time, and I'm just super fortunate. We're super fortunate to be able to come back again."

Owens does feel very fortunate and blessed to be back with her teammates again, and knows that she and the Tigers can't take anything for granted down the road.

"Yes," Owens said. "It's super important, though. We're going to have to come out and make sure we don't take anything for granted this year. I mean, after having our season taken last year, it's going to be really important that we follow through with everything."

The Tigers scored eight times in the third inning to break the game open, then scored five more times in the fourth to bring about the early ending. Owens had all of her pitches working early and often.

"Yes, everything was working," Owens said, "and everything was feeling great."

Owens feels that it's very important for Edwardsville to come out strong in every game after having missed the previous season.

"I think it's super important to come out strong," Owens said, "and make sure you're ready for everything. I mean, we lost a season, so it's important we come out ready."

Owens is making her and the team's goals as simple as can be.

"Just make sure we perform well as a team," Owens said, "support my team as much as I can."

There's also the possibility of an IHSA state tournament series this season, which hasn't yet been announced by the organization, but if there is one, Owens feels the Tigers will be ready to go.

"Well, I don't want to jinx anything," Owens said with a smile, "but I feel really good about this team. I really do think we have a chance to perform well this season."

