The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon the contract purchase of Miguel Socolovich from the Memphis Redbirds (AAA). The right-hander was unscored upon in 12.2 innings pitched for Memphis this season, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts. He also worked two or more innings in seven of his nine appearances–which will provide depth for the Cardinals bullpen.

Socolovich appeared in 12 big league games in 2012, appearing in six games with the Baltimore Orioles (10.1 IP) and six games with the Chicago Cubs (6.0 IP).

Left-hander Tim Cooney, who started yesterday, has been optioned back to Memphis.

The Cardinals also announced outfielder Tommy Pham has been transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list. Pham has been slow to recover from a quad strain suffered in mid-March.

MATT-MATT-MATT

–The three Matt’s will remain together in the lineup again tonight as Carpenter, Holliday, and Adams will bat two, three, and four against the Pirates.

CARDINALS

Jon Jay, CF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lance Lynn, P

