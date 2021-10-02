EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School co-boys soccer captain Caiden Downs is a multi-sport star for the Knights. He also has been a strong wrestler at the school over the years.

Caiden is the co-Metro East Lutheran High School Male Athlete of the Month.

Caiden said soccer is definitely his favorite sport. He said the thing he enjoys most about athletics is the feeling he gets when he knows he has worked hard to achieve goals.

He will likely wrestle at 145 pounds this year for the Knights.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

MELHS’ head boys soccer coach Mikey Coulson said the reason he choice Caiden to be the co-team captain this year was “because I saw the leader he truly was already.”

Caiden has told the other players the reason he plays is because of all of them, the team. He said he “wouldn’t be able to play by himself” and needs all their help. The MELHS senior said he is looking forward to a strong wrestling season after boys soccer concludes and enjoys weight training and conditioning in general for his various sports.

Caiden is an exceptional honors student and is best friends with Nathan Butler. He is a defensive specialist in soccer. Caiden has also participated in school players and enjoys acting.

The MELHS athlete has not yet decided on which college he will attend next fall.

More like this: