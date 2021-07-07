EDWARDSVILLE - Soccer has been a part of Jalen Weller's life since she was 3. The Metro-East Lutheran High School player said she what she loves most about the sport are the bonds she has created with teammates over time.

Weller will take her talents and play at Lewis and Clark Community College, where she will major in the school's top-notch nursing program. Jalen was a leader for her soccer team throughout the 2021 season.

"I always do the best for not only myself but my teammates as well," she said.

Jalen Weller is the Farmers Insurance Ronald Harris Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Jalen thanked her coaches who have helped her grow as not only a player but as a person.

"I would also like to thank my parents, grandparents, and siblings for always being my number one fans on the sidelines," she said. "My coaches this past year were Tim Muther and Ruth Thompson."

Jalen has been an exceptional student on the high honor roll throughout her time at MELHS.

The MELHS soccer player said what she learned most being involved in athletics was that it "taught me to never give up even when things are not going your way" and keep pushing toward goals.

