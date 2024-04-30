ROXANA - Jersey and Roxana’s girls soccer teams battled to a 2-2 draw in a contest played Monday afternoon at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana.

Kaelyn Drainer hit a free kick for the first Panthers goal and head coach Scott Burney described the second goal as follows: “Our second goal from Ella Smith was on a nice run starting with a ball played from Drainer out to the left wing to Annie Hansen that beat her defender and served a great cross to Ella Smith in the box that was just tapped past the keeper.”

Gianna Stassi and Kinsley Mouser scored goals in the second half to counter a pair of Jersey strikes in the first half, as the Panthers and Shell shared the points in a 2-2 draw in a girls soccer match played Monday afternoon at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana.

The Panthers led 2-0 at the half.

The game ended after the regulation 80 minutes, which allowed the two teams to walk off the pitch with one point each for the stalemate on a very comfortable evening for soccer.

Stassi scored to cut the lead to 2-1 before a goal from Mouser earned the point for the Shells.

Kylie Slayden and Aubrey Wiegand had the assists on the Roxana goals, while Genna Pruett had six saves in goal for Roxana.

Coach Burney said: “We were very pleased with how much energy we started the game with. It was their senior night and I think that resonated with our seniors as well; realizing that the season is nearing the end. We played fast and with a lot of fire at the beginning of the game.

“We had chance after chance and couldn’t find the back of the net for a third time. We feel like we missed a great chance to get a win and get our Prom Week off to a great start. Roxana played very hard and better than we did the last 20 minutes and the scoreboard was proof of that. We have to have a stronger finish to be successful each night.”

The Panthers next play a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference games at home, going up against Triad on Thursday evening, then hosting Highland on Friday for the Panthers’ Senior Night, both at the Jerseyville Sports complex, with kickoff times being 6:30 p.m. Jersey concludes the regular season with a match against Jackson Junior High in Jacksonville on May 6, with the kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

The Shells go to 10-6-1 on the year, and conclude the regular season on Tuesday at Freeburg, with the kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m.

