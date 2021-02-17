ALTON - It has become an almost daily deal, but the Metro East is on the receiving end of some light snow to go on top of the present multiple inches. Road conditions have been difficult because of the wet snow Wednesday morning and will continue through the afternoon.

In Alton and Wood River and across the region's highways, multiple trucks were observed salting the roads.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says there will be accumulating snow today. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the area. Travel through the day and home commute will be affected as snow will accumulate due to the cold temperatures.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police both issued statements for motorists to slow down and drive carefully Wednesday.

