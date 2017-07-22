ALTON - Snixfest 2017 is underway at the Jacoby Arts Center.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today several area bands and vendors will be gathering at Jacoby to help raise funds for The Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation.

Cory Davenport, founder of Snixfest, said he's organized and watched the event evolve over the last 12 years.

"It was a birthday party that just got out of hand. After that it just kind of evolved," Davenport said. "It depends on the year, but the purpose of this year's Snixfest is to raise money for The Sam Biggs Memorial Foundation. To help families with kids who have cancer get treatment, get babysitters and really just all around take care of their stuff."

Over the years Snixfest has donated proceeds to organizations like the 5As, the Tree House Wildlife Center and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

"We've raise lots of money in the past for lots of things," Davenport said. "And this year should be no different."

Article continues after sponsor message

The community has been more than happy to help make Snixfest successful. This year's original venue was going to be Gordon Moore Park until the Jacoby Arts Center step in to help.

"We changed the venue from Gordon Moore to Jacoby because we had to beat the heat," Davenport said. "I was really worried about people getting hurt and then Jacoby comes up and volunteered their building. It was their idea. Honestly, they came in and saved the day. They just popped up out of no where and said do it here and I can't thank them enough."

Although he may consider renaming the even in the future Davenport said that the festival will be around for years to come.

"I started seeing all the ills in the community that I could help with," Davenport said. "It's a party with a purpose. I want everyone to have a great night but at the end of the night I want to everyone to know their great night also contributed to the betterment of the world. So all in all everyone wins from Snixfest."

Davenport said there are lots of people to thank from the community for helping with the event.

"There's just been so many people that have stepped up their game and said hey I got this if you need it," Davenport said. "And I'm just like I might actually need that. It's just awesome."

Snixfest will be going all day until 11 p.m. at the Jacoby Arts Center with several local vendors and bands including Royal Vessels, Biff K'narly and the Reptilians, Polyshades, Scribble, Life Without and much more.

More like this: