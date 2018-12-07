Snipes scores 23 as Marquette Catholic trips Jersey 44-39 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 44, JERSEY 39: Adrenal Snipes scored 23 points for the Explorers, while Payton Connors, Kiley Kirchner and Abby Williams had six points each as Marquette got by the Panthers. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Clare Breden led Jersey with 19 points, while Bella Metzler added six. Marquette goes to 6-3 on the season, while the Panthers record is now even at 4-4. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip