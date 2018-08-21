ALTON – SNIP Alliance is issuing an unusual call for volunteers – it needs trappers.

For those not in the know, SNIP Alliance provides funding assistance to low-income pet owners in the area to get their pets spayed and neutered. Recently, the non-for-profit organization has received grant funding to assist with the City of Alton's trap-neuter-return (TNR) program for as many as 250 community cats. To achieve this goal, the organization requires volunteers.

According to a release from the organization, TNR is “a manageable technique in which homeless, free-roaming cats are humanely trapped, evaluated and sterilized by a licensed veterinarian, vaccinated against rabies, microchipped and returned to their original habitat.” Each cat will be marked with an ear tip during surgery, indicating they have been through the program.

“The program stops breeding cycles and allows for a natural life progression for the cats,” SNIP Alliance member Stephanie Schrage said via Facebook message. “Community cats are known to limit the size of their colonies, chasing off intruding cats; thus these colonies of sterilized cats decrease in size because of natural causes, illness or injury. Neutering also eliminates annoying feline behavior related to mating, such as fighting, spraying and yowling.”

Willing volunteers will work with SNIP Alliance members to trap these “community cats” following a comprehensive crash course on how to do it. They will be partnered with a “seasoned trapper” and sent to different areas with supplies. These events usually take place one to three times a month and only requires a commitment of one evening and four hours. These volunteers will also assist in feeding the trapped animals while they are awaiting surgery and will help return them back to their locations.

More information on volunteering can be found by emailing the organization at volunteer@Snipalliance.org or contacting Sandy Eaves at (618) 410-6804. That same email and number can also be used to anonymously report local “cat colonies.”

