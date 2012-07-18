July 18, 2012 – On September 15th and 16th, the SNIP Alliance will hold a two day spay/neuter event in East Alton at the Noah’s Wish building.

SNIP will bring in a mobile spay/neuter clinic and will provide $10.00 spay/neuter surgeries for low income residents. This program is an ongoing cooperative effort by SNIP Alliance, Partners 4 Pets, and OPSPOT of St. Louis to bring the mobile spay/neuter clinic to the citizens who are most in need of this service.

“I am completely in support of this event,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “This service prevents the uncontrolled breeding of animals and makes our community a safer place to live.”

In April and May of 2012, the SNIP Alliance provided $10.00 spay/neuter surgeries for 105 animals during two weekend mobile events in Granite City. The SNIP Alliance received over 300 phone calls, scheduled 120 animals, and provided options for low cost spay/neuter for an additional 90 animals.

More information about the SNIP Alliance can be found on their website, http://www.snipalliance.org.

