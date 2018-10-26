EDWARDSVILLE - Smoothie King is close to opening its doors in Edwardsville.

The new Smoothie King will be located at 1501 Troy Road, Suite A, in Edwardsville.

After the doors open, the new Smoothie King lists its upcoming hours as 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number for the new location is (618) 659-5552.

Smoothie King's corporate office said each smoothie is expertly blended with real fruit and fruit juice, mugs or veggies, plus the high-quality proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and more to help people reach their health goals.

Edwardsville Economic Director Walt Williams said he joins people throughout the region who are excited about Smoothie King’s arrival.

“The opening should be sometime in November,” he said. “They are now putting on the finishing touches.”

The company said their smoothies do not have high fructose corn syrup or ingredients prohibited by any regulatory lists monitored by NSF, the corporate website said. According to the site, Smoothie King has grown to more than 800 locations and is in three continents from the U.S. to the Republic of Korea, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Cayman Islands.

