EDWARDSVILLE - Smoothie King is open at 1501 Troy Road, Suite A, in Edwardsville and franchisee Tim Mahon said it is already “bustling with business.”

The new Smoothie King opened on Thursday, Nov. 29, and Mahon said since the doors opened it has been non-stop with customer flow.

“It has taken over two years to finally get it from securing a location and getting it here,” Mahon said. “It has been a long process, but we are extremely excited to finally open up. We are loving our location. It is centrally located right in the middle of town in Edwardsville and we have a drive-thru window. This is my third store; I have two locations in St. Louis.”

Smoothie King has been a boost to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area in terms of employment, hiring several SIUE students and others in the community.

“We have been busier than we expected to start and had a lot of great response,” he said, encouraging others to come out and try their new products.

“We specialize obviously in smoothies and our tagline is smoothies with a purpose,” he said. “Everybody comes in here with a specific purpose from slimming down to general wellness or something that is just a treat. We have something for everyone.”

