COLLINSVILLE –Smoothie King, the world’s leading smoothie brand committed to inspiring guests to live healthy, active lifestyles, will open its new Collinsville location on October 29. The new store, located at 1104 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., offers in-store purchases, online ordering, delivery and curbside pick-up.

To celebrate the new store, Smoothie King Collinsville will have a week of grand opening promotions starting on Monday, November 30 and guests will have an opportunity to be entered into a raffle for free smoothies for a year. Other offer include:

Monday, Nov. 30 : Buy One, Get One Free Smoothie

: Buy One, Get One Free Smoothie Tuesday, Dec. 1 : $2 Off Meal Replacement Smoothie

: $2 Off Meal Replacement Smoothie Wednesday, Dec. 2 : $3,49 Small 20oz Smoothie

: $3,49 Small 20oz Smoothie Thursday, Dec. 3 : Free Extra or Enhancer

: Free Extra or Enhancer Friday, Dec. 4: $5 Friday – $5 for most 32oz Smoothies and $6 for 32oz Meal Replacement Smoothies

Locally owned and operated, Nathan and Erica Davis have a passion for healthy living and wanted to further combine their love of health and wellness with Nathan’s professional career and decided to invest in a Smoothie King. This is the second Smoothie King location the couple has opened and the first in Collinsville.

As part of its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 purposefully-blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs – all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness, Slim, Wellness and Break Time.

Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends™ promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables – like mangoes, blueberries, kale and spinach – to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends™ promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s “No No List.”

“We’re happy to not only provide the community with a great place where they can find a convenient, great tasting nutritious option, but also increase job opportunities in the area,” said Nathan. “Smoothie King is an incredible brand to be a part of and grow within the area. Residents can find a number of great tasting smoothies, whether it be to fulfill a fitness goal or simply enjoy a great tasting, guilt-free treat.”

With safety top of mind, Smoothie King Collinsville will now offer Curbside Pickup, Grab-n-Go options, and orders can be made online and through the Smoothie King app. Extra cleaning precautions will be done throughout the day and masks will be required upon entry to the store.

Guests who join Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards loyalty program can earn points toward free smoothies, exclusive offers and personalized discounts.

Smoothie King Collinsville will be open Monday through Friday 7 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 9 pm and Sunday 10 am – 8 pm. For more information on the new Smoothie King in Collinsville, please visit locations.smoothieking.com/ll/US/IL/Collinsville or call 618-855-8248.

