CONFLUENCE STATE PARK, Mo. - A controlled burn is going on Sunday afternoon at the Confluence State Park at Red School Road and Riverland’s Way in West Alton, Mo., by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources crew.

Richard Pender, chief of the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, commented about the controlled burn Sunday afternoon. He said his group of firefighters was placed on standby during the burn. He also said conditions must have been just suitable for the burn with the humidity, dampness, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Missouri Department of Natural Resources often conducts controlled burns at this time of year before spring occurs," he added. “The burn today will be 1,000 acres. Smoke will be seen for miles. There are no exposures.”

Melissa Erker, a spokesperson for Phillips 66, said she had received some calls about the heavy smoke in the air, but responded with the following: “I don’t know if it is a controlled burn or something else but that wind is coming over to the east side. All is well at the refinery.”

More like this: