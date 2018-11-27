Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming arrives at ALT Dec. 7 - 16 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Cast & Crew of SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN HOMECOMING officially invite you to attend the Musical Celebration of Family at the ALT Showplace December 7th through 16th. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Tickets available through the box office at 462-3205 or online at altonlittletheater.org Print Version Submit a News Tip