Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming arrives at ALT Dec. 7 - 16
November 27, 2018 9:45 AM
ALTON - The Cast & Crew of SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN HOMECOMING officially invite you to attend the Musical Celebration of Family at the ALT Showplace December 7th through 16th.
Tickets available through the box office at 462-3205 or online at altonlittletheater.org