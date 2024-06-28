ALTON - Chris Edwards and Jason Harrison have unveiled "Smoke and Hope," a barbecue trailer initiative aimed at combating recidivism through entrepreneurship.

The launch event, held on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Oakwood Projects, featured the distribution of 100 free meals to community members, symbolizing their commitment to giving back.

"I started with a pull-behind grill with my truck to sell barbecue, and this year I was blessed to receive the nice trailer behind me," Edwards said. "We are giving 100 free meals today at Oakwood Projects to give back to the community. This makes me feel really good deep in my heart. We lived in the projects for years, and I know how it is. I am trying to do my part in return."

Edwards and Harrison, both passionate about creating second chances, operate the trailer at 909 East Broadway during the week, serving customers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Their mission extends beyond serving BBQ; they aim to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to individuals reentering society post-incarceration.

Edwards' journey from a 12-year federal prison sentence to launching a thriving BBQ business is marked by courage and resilience, Harrison said. Inspired by his late father's grilling skills, Edwards turned his passion into a career after receiving a mobile grill from his cousin and now business partner, Jason Harrison.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our mission is to give people a second chance, just like the one I got,” Edwards said. “We want to show that with hard work, determination, and a little bit of faith, anyone can turn their life around.”

Harrison echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in Edwards' perseverance.

"I am so Godly and family proud of Chris. He just never gave up despite the money issues and his background," Harrison said.

For more information about "Smoke and Hope," contact smokeandhope@gmail.com or jason@lamayscatering.com.

More like this: