Smith's 22 sends Redbirds to Centralia quarters Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CENTRALIA – Malik Smith had 22 points Thursday morning to help send Alton to the quarterfinals of the 75th Centralia Holiday Tournament as the Redbirds defeated Germantown, Tenn., 61-53; AHS will meet Carmel Catholic of the Chicago suburb of Mundelein in a quarterfinal match at 12:30 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against the Friday winner between Confluence Academy of St. Louis and Belleville West at 12:30 pm. Saturday; the final is set for 9 p.m. Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message Carmel moved into the quarters by defeating Mount Vernon 50-47. Alton got 14 points from Josh Rivers and 13 points from Kevin Caldwell in the win that put them at 8-1 for the season. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football