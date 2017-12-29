Smith's 22 sends Redbirds to Centralia quarters
CENTRALIA – Malik Smith had 22 points Thursday morning to help send Alton to the quarterfinals of the 75th Centralia Holiday Tournament as the Redbirds defeated Germantown, Tenn., 61-53; AHS will meet Carmel Catholic of the Chicago suburb of Mundelein in a quarterfinal match at 12:30 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against the Friday winner between Confluence Academy of St. Louis and Belleville West at 12:30 pm. Saturday; the final is set for 9 p.m. Saturday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Carmel moved into the quarters by defeating Mount Vernon 50-47.
Alton got 14 points from Josh Rivers and 13 points from Kevin Caldwell in the win that put them at 8-1 for the season.