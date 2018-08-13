SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Brenden E.M. Powers, of Smithton, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard July 6 at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station in St. Louis.

Powers enlisted as a 74D, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Taylor will be assigned to the 445th Chemical Company Based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

After successfully completing his training, Powers will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Powers' family said they were very proud of him for choosing to enlist.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Powers and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

Cutline 1: Pvt. Brenden E.M. Powers, of Smithton, Illinois, stands in front of the flags at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station, July 26. Powers enlisted as a 74D, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, and will be assigned to 445th Chemical Company Based in Shiloh, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

More like this: