GLEN CARBON – Madelyn Smith, Kaya Theiss, and Emma Anselm all recorded braces (two goals each), while Jade Rodgers scored her first career goal as Marquette Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 7-0 at the McGivney soccer field.

It was the second win in a row for the Explorers, who defeated Roxana on Wednesday 7-2 after starting the season with 0-8-1.

Claire Rodgers and Maddie Caito split the clean sheet for Marquette, who got their first road win of the season.

Marquette is now 2-8-1 on the season and will play back-to-back matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, going against Belleville Althoff Catholic on their home ground at Gordon Moore Park, then playing at East Alton-Wood River the next day. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.

The Griffins are now 4-5-3 and will go up against Anna-Jonesboro Saturday morning in a 10 a.m. kickoff, then won’t play again until April 15, when McGivney hosts McCluer North. The kickoff for that match is 4:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

