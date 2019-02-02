O’FALLON – Malik Smith and Josh Rivers led Alton with 15 points each, while Donovan Clay had 13 points, as Alton lost to Springfield Southeast, the state’s number three ranked team in Class 3A, 64-58 in the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout Friday evening at the Panther Dome in O’Fallon.

The Redbirds came from behind twice, using a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to tie things up at 36-36, then again in the fourth, rallying from five down to tie the game at 53-53. But the Spartans then went on an 11-5 run late in the game to put it away.

Alton lead early in the second 21-12 before Southeast outscored the Redbirds 17-4 for the rest of the term, including an 11-0 run in the final 5:04 to take a 29-25 lead at halftime.

The Spartans then led early in the third 36-27 before the Redbirds went on their 9-0 run, which included a three from Smith and a pair of baskets from Rivers to draw level at 36-36 at three-quarter time. Southeast then led 51-46 before a 7-2 run, climaxed by a Clay putback, tied the game again at 53-53. A James Dent three with 3:25 left in regulation put the Spartans up 56-53, and from then on, Southeast outscored Alton 8-5 to gain its 64-58 win.

Senior forward Terrion Murdix led Southeast with 23 points, while Damion Davis added 15 points and Dent scored 11, including what turned out to be the eventual game-winning three.

The Spartans raised their mark to 20-2, with their only losses coming to Class 4A schools, Bolingbrook from suburban Chicago, and Belleville West, who defeated Southeast last week in Belleville 74-73.

The Redbirds are now 16-9 on the year and face Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference matchup Saturday night at the Redbirds Nest. Tjp-off time is set for 7:30 p.m. Alton then plays at CBC on Feb. 5 and at Collinsville on Feb. 8, which are also 7:30 p.m. tips.

