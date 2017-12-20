Listen to the story

ALTON - The Alton Redbirds defeated the Belleville East Lancers 58-35 at Alton High School in Godfrey on Tuesday night.

Malik Smith led the Redbirds with 14 points. Kevin Caldwell tallied 12 and Donovan Clay added 11.

Alton goes to 7-1 and are tied for first with Belleville West at 5-0 in the SWC.

