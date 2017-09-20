JERSEYVILLE - Stylists at the Smartstyle salon located inside the Jerseyville Wal-Mart are raising funds for Clip for the Cure to help support breast cancer awareness and research.

Rene Widner said they do the fundraiser every year but last year they introduced a new aspect that will be returning this year. The stylist that raises the most money will be getting slimed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Widner said last year a huge hit with the the team of five stylist raising over $300.

“We’re just asking our clients or anybody that walks by to donate,” she said. “Who ever has the highest or lowest amount of money in their jar gets slimed. It was a huge hit last year. We’ve always raised the money but we were trying to find something cool and fun for people to be more excited about.”

Not only will that Saturday feature the sliming of the stylist but it’s also Clip for the Cure Day at Smartstyle.

“Anybody that actually comes in that day, ten percent of what they pay will go towards the fund,” Widner said.

For more information about Clip for the Cure visit there website.

