WOOD RIVER - SmartStyle Hair Salon will be offering a Veteran's Day special with half off of all services for veterans or active duty military members on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Owner Alex Oliver said the business has seen tremendous response since their grand re-opening this past summer. One of the reasons for their success is the team of stylists who not only focus on the guest, but dedicate themselves to training and development on all products and services to improve the experience for their guests.

SmartStyle, located in Wood River Wal-Mart, offers haircuts, styles, color, highlights, perms, relaxers and facial waxing.

"We also offer a full line of professional hair care products, including Paul Mitchell, Big Sexy, Nioxin and our own Design Line," Oliver said.

SmartStlye will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, for more information or schedule an appointment call 618-258-8229.