GODFREY - On Friday January 11, Riverbend Growth Association Director of Member Services Trish Holmes presented Jason Enos, owner of Smart Choice Auto Sales (Smart Choice) with January 2019 Small Business of the Month award.

In over 11 years of existence, Smart Choice has built an impeccable reputation for its upfront approach in conducting business with the public. Smart Choice has been recognized for numerous other awa rds throughout the years, as well as its flawless record with the Better Business Bureau and this marks the second time they’ve won the prestigious award having been named the Growth Association Small Business of the Month for December 2012.

Those who attended presentation included his staff, family and friends, Growth Association Ambassadors and Mike McCormick, Mayor of Godfrey. Enos thanked everyone for coming out to the presentation, “It’s our pleasure to serve the River Bend community for 11 1/2 years and we take pride in our job and the appearance of our lot and our cars.” he said. “We try to put the best product we could possibly put out here and be very competitive so that you don’t have to drive across the river to buy a car to get a good deal.” He expressed his thanks to his 15 great employees and his wife for their help in making the business successful.

Mayor McCormick said he’d bought a car at Smart Choice, “The service here is just unbelievable and the quality of the product he puts out there is quite obvious by how many cars he sells here and how much return business he has.” McCormick also mentioned that Twirp Williams, Godfrey Trustee who was slain in October 2018, had previously worked at Smart Choice and enjoyed the experience.

Smart Choice Auto Sales

1503 W. Delmar Ave.

Godfrey, IL 62035

618-466-5900

http://www.smartchoiceautos.net/

Info@SmartChoiceAutos.net

