ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has posted a small stream and urban flood advisory for today.

The National Weather Service said rain is continuing across much of the area this morning.

"Temperatures are at or below freezing across parts of central and northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Freezing rain is being reported in these locations and an ice storm warning and winter weather advisory will remain in effect this morning. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.

"Further southeast, a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with high winds."