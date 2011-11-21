Macoupin County Board Chairman, Andy Manar, with Shop Local Supporters signed a Proclamation recognizing Small Business Saturday throughout Macoupin County on November 26. Small Business Saturday is the day we celebrate the Shop Small movement by supporting small businesses in Macoupin.

“Shops like Toprani’s are a great example of a hidden jewel in Macoupin that needs our support this holiday season,” said Chairman Manar. “With the lowest sales tax around at 6.25%, shopping in Macoupin just makes sense.”

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership’s Macoupin Matters Shop Local effort is encouraging every small business in Macoupin to get involved and promote Shopping Small on November 26. Merchants can visit facebook.com/macoupinmatters and click on the Small Business Saturday link for free access to in-store signage and e-marketing materials.

The Macoupin County Board, at their regular monthly meeting, recognized the value of small businesses and the importance of shopping locally on Small Business Saturday and encourages citizens to support their favorite local businesses.

Toprani Sales Company Inc. was the backdrop for the proclamation signing. It is a gift and toy retailer including: Melissa and Doug educational toys, Village Candles, Whitewing foam airplanes and gliders, Mostly Memories bath and body products and much more. They are located at 106 South Macoupin Street, Gillespie.

Macoupin County Transportation will be available to transport shoppers to their favorite Macoupin businesses November 26. For scheduling and fees call 877-600-0707.

