Starting on November 30,2013, Small Business Saturday, Mineral Springs Haunted Tours will have a drawing for a Free Haunted Tour or Historic Museum of Torture Devices tickets. A big jar will be on one of the cases in the lobby of Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton, Il. for entries. Winners will be notified by phone or e-mail after December 31st.



"Make Me An Offer" resale shop, also in Mineral Springs will give a coupon for $5. off a Mineral Springs Haunted Tour or $10. off a Haunted Overnight to customers buying items with a green or yellow and green pricetag. One coupon per customer.This offer is also in effect until December 31, 2013.



