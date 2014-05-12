Any small business wanting to take advantage of the Ameren ActOnEnergy program for energy efficient lighting updates should know that you have a local choice. Eric Pointer of Pointer Electric is now an ActOnEnergy electrical contractor. If you have not yet had your lighting assessed or replaced and plan on taking advantage of this small business program, please consider doing business with a fellow JCBA member as Pointer Electric is.

If you would like to have your office lighting assessed or for more information on this small business program, contact Pointer Electric at 618-639-2333.

