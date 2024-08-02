Edwardsville, Illinois - Jay Keeven, candidate for State Representative is proud to announce the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business in his upcoming election.



"Small businesses provide great local jobs and local economic growth," said Keeven. "I'm running for State Representative to bring common sense back to state government. Small businesses have faced big challenges recently, with state mandates, forced COVID closures, changes in the workforce, and inflation. I will support small businesses and greater opportunities here in Illinois. I’m proud of this endorsement from the NFIB and their thousands of hardworking members."



"Legislators in Springfield have repeatedly voted for more mandates and regulations on small businesses, even in an era of elevated inflation and qualified-worker shortages," said Noah Finley, Illinois State Director for NFIB. "It's important to change the mindset in Springfield. Instead of layering red tape on Illinois' small businesses, we need legislators who will empower local entrepreneurs to create jobs, invest in their local communities, and pursue their dreams. These candidates understand that our communities prosper when our small businesses are thriving."



The NFIB represents over 10,000 small and independent businesses throughout Illinois.

To learn more about Jay Keeven visit www.jay4illinois.com or www.facebook.com/Jay4Illinois

More like this: