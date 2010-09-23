Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville will be offering a selection of classes for small business in October 2010.  QuickBooks training will be offered on Thursday evenings, October 7 and 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.  Writing a Business Plan and Understanding the Small Business Loan Process is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.  Ideas for Reducing Your Small Business Taxes will be presented on October 23 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The goal of the classes is to assist business owners and managers with starting or operating their business efficiently and successfully. Each class is taught by Susan M. Young, CPA who specializes in assisting small businesses with professional accounting services and training. Additional information and online registration is available at https://aceweb.siue.edu/WConnect/ace/ or by calling SIUE Leisure Learning at 650-3210.

