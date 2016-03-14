EDWARDSVILLE - Lauren Williams, building information modeling (BIM) manager for S.M. Wilson, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2016 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Award. The ceremony was Friday, March 11 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, presented the award.

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Williams was a member of CLI’s 2012 class. In her role as BIM manager, Williams has integrated building information modeling into $325 million of complex construction projects.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders, who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” Gordon said. “Through her work in advancing building information modeling in her company and throughout the industry, Lauren Williams exemplifies our mission.”

Williams also serves as a certified building information modeling instructor, a member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America IT Forum Steering Committee, and a member of the AGC Missouri’s Technology Committee, and Design and Technology Conference Committee. She has also been active in community service though the St. Louis chapter of Wish Upon a Wedding, the Urban Land Institute and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

CLI alumni representing 13 years of the program and the Class of 2016 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2016 graduates are:

John Apke, Stevens Industries

Dean Bantz, Raineri Construction

Nathan Bibb, Wright Construction Services Brad Biderman, L. Keeley Construction

Nick Bohnenstiehl, L. Keeley Construction Matthew Bradley, L. Keeley Construction

Will Catalano, Village of Godfrey, Illinois Travis Cory, Contegra Construction Company

Todd Davis, L. Keeley Construction J.R. Elder, Stevens Industries

Rick Fowler, L. Keeley Construction Paul Gansauer, Holland Construction Services

Corey Hayes, Alberici Constructors Brian King, Alberici Constructors

Jared Kraus, Byrne & Jones Construction Brad Leopard. Munie Greencare Professionals

Kyle Luitjohan, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Mike McCallum, Alberici Constructors

Dan O’ Neal, McCarthy Building Companies Drew Pigeon, Holland Construction Services

Grant Ramsey, The Korte Company Kris Riedy, S. M. Wilson

Kendra Santa, Alberici Constructors Derek Schaefer, IMPACT Strategies, Inc.

Mike Schultz, Stevens Industries Mike Seger, Aschinger Electric

Mike Simpson, ICS Construction Brennen Soval, Husch Blackwell LLP

Steve Teipe, The Korte Company Travis Trader, Alberici Constructors

“The Construction Leadership Institute attracts a variety of top emerging leaders representing different areas of the building industry,” Jarden said.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

Since CLI’s creation, approximately 300 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communication and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.

