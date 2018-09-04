ALTON - Sly Hedgehog Productions is making a permanent home in Alton, IL., at the Milton Schoolhouse starting October 1.

This small business, owned by Jessica Napier and Libby Sykes, hosts completely interactive murder mystery dinners. These live action murder mysteries make the guests the detectives seeking out a murderer, who is hiding among them.

For the past year, Sly Hedgehog has hosted these events in various venues in the St. Louis/Metro East area, but they have decided to stake out a permanent location in the Milton Schoolhouse.

“We have hosted events at Milton before, and have enjoyed using this unique space,” Libby said. “When we decided to get our permanent home, we knew that Milton would be a perfect fit.”

Every four-hour event has a special theme inspired by pop culture, such as Firefly, Disney Villains, The Office, and Jurassic Park. The themes provide inspiration for a world in which Sly Hedgehog can create unique characters and stories. Guests are able to participate regardless of their familiarity with the theme, but the theme creates an atmosphere that adds fun and amusement for anyone who knows it.

“We are offering something no one else in this area is,” Napier said. “Our murder mysteries are uniquely interactive experiences that make participants want to keep coming back for more.”

With no scripts or theatre, guests find themselves in a cross between an escape room and a murder mystery. They are deciphering codes and puzzles, finding secret keys, completing team challenges, solving a murder, and much more all while trying to avoid death at the hands of the killer (unless that killer is you!).

Sly Hedgehog Productions will be offering up their new space as a venue rental during times when they do not have murder mysteries. More information about this and their private, corporate, and fundraising events can be found on their website: slyhedgehog.com.

For more information, find them on Facebook @SlyHedgehogLLC or slyhedgehog.com.

