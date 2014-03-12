Dust off those gloves and spikes, because it is time for a fun season of

adult softball. Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and

Recreation Department (JPRD) Men's Slow-pitch Softball League. Games will be

held on Sunday nights with Saturdays being reserved for make-ups. The seven

game season will run from April 27-June 15; games will not be held on May

25. The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the

regular season. Games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond A. All teams

must be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park. Players must be a

minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $300 per team and is due at the time

of registration. Deadline is Friday, April 11, so hurry to register!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit



http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: