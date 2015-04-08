Slemer top vote-getter in Village of Glen Carbon Trustees race
April 8, 2015 3:00 PM
Steven Slemer was the top vote-getter in the Village of Glen Carbon Trustees race, garnering 802 votes.
Others elected to board positions were Micah Summer with 761 votes and Ross Breckenridge with 576 votes.
Following in order in the voting were Luke Harris with 575 votes, Mary Ann Smith with 551 votes and Douglas Dial with 287 votes.
