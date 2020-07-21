ALTON - Seth Slayden had a great outing on the mound, striking out seven in six innings of work, while Caden Laslie drove home three runs for the second time in as many days as the Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team defeated Jerseyville 8-5 in a game played Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

It was the Junior Legionnaires second straight win in their final stretch of the season, and although the team lost three consecutive before going on the current winning streak, Alton has played very well.

"We played well over the weekend," said manager Doug Booten, "and to come back tonight to win was really good. We've got lots of momentum going, and we play our final game tomorrow. If we can win out, that'll be nice."

The Junior Legionnaires will finish the season below .500, but the team has worked hard all season, and has shown vast improvement from game to game.

"They won't have a winning season, but the kids worked hard," Booten said. "And although the schedule of the season wasn't the usual, the kids really played well all year."

Given the fact that the COVID-19 season schedule was very unusual, causing the cancellation of the regular American Legion season nationwide because of the pandemic, both the Alton junior and senior teams were unable to get into a routine or rhythm during the abbreviated season. But the players hung in there, and played hard every night.

"I think the biggest problem for both teams was the COVID schedule," Booten said. "We couldn't get into a rhythm because of the schedule, but the kids kept with it, and did well."

As for Monday night's game, Jerseyville hit the front in the opening half-inning, scoring a single run to take the early lead, but the Junior Legionnaires countered with two in the home half to take a 2-1 lead. Jerseyville tied it up in the top of the second with another run, but Alton took the lead right back with a run in the third to go up 3-2. Single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings gave Jerseyville a 5-3 lead, but the Junior Legionnaires exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 8-5 win.

Andrew Wieneke led Alton by going three-for-four with two RBIs, while Slayden, Nick Rayfield and Miles Windmiller each had two hits in a 12-hit attack for Alton. Laslie, Luke Parmentier and Nick Kelsay also had hits for the Junior Legionnaires, with Laslie having his three RBIs, he and Wieneke the only players to drive home runs for Alton.

Slayden pitched very well in his six innings of work, allowing six hits and five runs, but only one of them was earned, while striking out seven. Wieneke came on in relief in the seventh, and only allowed one hit in recording the save for Alton.

Alton committed five errors and left nine men on, while Jerseyville was charged with six errors and stranded five.

Booten is very happy with the Junior Legionnaires' efforts all season, and enjoyed working with his team and watching them grow as baseball players.

"It's been a lot of fun, and the kids picked up a lot of experience, too," Booten said.

The Junior Legionnaires are scheduled to play their final game of the shortened season Tuesday at home against a good Piasa Southwestern team Tuesday evening, with the first pitch coming at 6 p.m. Booten is hoping to go out on the right foot.

"We'll just go out and get a win any way we can, and just find a way to win," Booten said. "come out with three in a row, and that'll be great."

