ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE), in partnership with the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Jefferson/Franklin Region Job Centers, is excited to host the first annual St. Louis Regional Job Expo for veterans on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut Street, Downtown St. Louis.

This year’s Expo will feature more than 30 businesses seeking to hire veterans and more than 15 resource providers offering essential services in areas such as housing, health care, and VA claims. The event is open to veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and Guard and Reserve members, as well as all job seekers.

“Veterans often face challenges in finding civilian roles that match their skills, as well as navigating essential services like mental health support, housing, healthcare, and education. Our Expo on August 22 brings together the best resources and employment opportunities under one roof, offering a comprehensive solution to these challenges,” said SLATE Executive Director Fredrecka McGlown.

Notable businesses attending include Proctor & Gamble, Pepsi, Federal Express, City of St. Louis Department of Personnel, Brown & Crouppen, MoDOT, St. Louis Public Schools, BJC, St. Louis Cardinals, and Mercy Hospital. Veterans can access resources from organizations such as the Kaufman Fund, Grunt Style Foundation, Irreverent Warriors, and the Missouri Veterans Commission.

“We are forever indebted to veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “It is only right that our community - including government, businesses, and nonprofits - come together to express our gratitude and help remove barriers to help them and their families thrive.”

Visit https://tinyurl.com/VeteransExpo to pre-register and receive extra raffle tickets for fun prizes. Parking is recommended at Kiel Garage Center, located at 1515 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103, adjacent to the Enterprise Center.

We extend our profound appreciation to our sponsors, Pepsi, Construction Forum, Proctor & Gamble, and Missouri History Museum. Without their generous support, this event would not be possible.

For more information about SLATE and our services, visit www.stlworks.com or call (314) 589-8000. SLATE offers free resume workshops at the SLATE Missouri Job Center, 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, on Tuesdays from 10 am to 12 pm, Thursdays from 2 pm to 4 pm, and Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm. A veteran representative is available at SLATE every weekday to assist with employment services and answer questions.

