The Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, Alton Police Department, Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Department, and Madison County Probation Department will be hosting the Slam Dunk for Youth Basketball Tournament on Saturday, June 5th, from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., at James H. Killian Park at Salu. The public is invited to attend and a free picnic style lunch will be available to all attendees.

The Slam Dunk for Youth Basketball Tournament will be different from previous basketball clinics. This year, teams will be comprised of students, police officers, firefighters, and probation employees.

Chief David Hayes emphasized the importance of having the youths teamed with police officers, firefighters, and probation employees. “The Alton Police Department is committed to building a positive relationship with the youth of our community. I hope that this event showcases the teamwork that exists between the Police Department and the young people of our community, both on and off the basketball court” said Hayes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Approximately 75 kids participated in the basketball clinic last year.

Any questions about the Basketball Clinic should be sent to the Alton Police Department. More information about the Slam Dunk for Youth Basketball Clinic can be found on the Alton Weed & Seed’s Facebook page, which can be accessed through the Police Department’s website, http://www.altonpolice.com.

More like this: