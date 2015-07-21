Alton High School fans won’t soon forget Darrius Edwards’ 6-foot-1 slim, but muscular body soaring through the air with some of the most stunning dunks ever in the gym.

Edwards is taking his sky work to Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC). He is already living near the campus and practicing and working out with another Alton High grad Detae McMurray. Both were stars in the backcourt during their careers at Alton High.

Edwards said so far he loves the summer program at SWIC and is spending time with his close friend McMurray and the other basketball cast at the school.

“I am lifting weights and doing a lot of open gym,” he said from the campus. “I love basketball and I am so glad I get to continue my career this year.”

The Alton High School graduate said he thrived on his time being able to soar over the rim and excite the Redbirds’ crowd.

“I won a dunk competition the other day,” he said. “I feel I did some amazing things while on the Alton team. I feel I will be even better next year than I was last year.”

Edwards and McMurray both dream that someday they will have a shot to try out for a spot in the NBA.

“We talk about it all the time, guarding each other in the NBA,” Edwards said. "My favorite NBA player is Russell Westbrook."

He said his goal over the next year with McMurray is that his SWIC team hits the top five in the country mark in its classification.

Edwards said he stays in touch with Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Bryan Hudson and continues to talk with him regularly. Hudson was also a basketball star that graduated Alton High in May of 2015.

“We were stacked with good players at Alton High School this past year,” he said. “I am very proud of my buddy Bryan and his accomplishments in both baseball and basketball.”

Darrius' jumping abilities likely come partially from his father, Daron Edwards.

"I hear stories that my dad could jump through the roof," Darrius said. "I have heard often when he would jump to the rim, he would leave his socks and shoes on the floor."

The Alton High grad said he loved his time playing for coach Eric Smith.

“He is awesome,” Edwards said of Smith. “I learned a lot from him.”

Edwards averaged 13.1 points a game for Alton last year and shot 44 percent with 3-pointers and 55 percent from the 2-point range. SWIC was 17-14 last year and welcomes Edwards.

