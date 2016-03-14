Name: Skyler Wyatt Brooks

Parents: Brittny Brooks and Timothy Eadley of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 11:33 AM

Date: 7/29/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Antone Brooks of Alton, Robin McGrath of Wood River, Billy McGrath Wood River

Great Grandparents: Lorraine Tucker, Ida May Brooks, Rainy Brooks, Robert Tucker

