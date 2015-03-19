My smoothies tend to vary depending on how recently I went to the grocery store and what fruits are close to the end of their life. I always have frozen fruit though. My favorites are peaches, blueberries and berry mixes. 

This smoothie contains a clementine, banana, frozen blueberries, handful of kale and 2 tablespoons of flax seed and water. I mixed these first then added some frozen peaches and whole strawberries. Not everything always fits for the first round.

I love my Ninja. It makes smoothies so easy and mess-free because the smoothie glasses come with sipping lids.  I spin my smoothies extra long when I add greens. I don't want bits of kale ruining the "smooth" texture. 

According to My Fitness Pal, this smoothie is about 277 calories. And after an hour and 300+ calories on the elliptical, this is my perfect treat. 

Enjoy, friends!

