EAST ALTON — Travis Skinner is a sprinter who has significant potential for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in the future.

Skinner is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Skinner, a sprinter, has demonstrated remarkable progress in his performance this year, clocking in at 11.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

As the relay team's starter, Skinner played a crucial role in their success.

"He was right with the pack, medaling in the 100 meters in meets where he wasn't a year ago this past season," said a team coach. Skinner's ability to get off the blocks quickly has been a key factor in his success.

Coach Russ Colona said he sees nothing but potential for his sprinter. Meanwhile, in the fall, Skinner will be a member of the East Alton-Wood River High football team.

Again, congrats to Skinner on his Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

