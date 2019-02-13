JERSEY - The Jerseyville Rotary Club recently recognized a 67-year volunteer in the community - Lillie Wilson - with a Paul Harris Fellow, a special award of distinction named after the founder of Rotary. A person awarded with a Paul Harris Fellow is chosen because they truly exemplify Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

At noon almost every Monday, 30 members of the Jerseyville Rotary Club meet at Peace United Church of Christ on Glenda Avenue in Jerseyville. As part of their weekly meeting, they eat a family-style dinner that is catered by the church’s kitchen. The kitchen workers buy groceries over the weekend, come in early Monday and stay late into the afternoon so Rotarians can have a delicious lunch and get back to their workday.

On a recent Monday, the Club expressed their thanks and gratitude not only to those kitchen workers but also to one special person - Lillie Wilson. Wilson is the kitchen manager and she’s been cooking for the church since 1952. For 67 years, she has cooked meals for various special events and the weekly Rotary Meetings since the Club was started in 1953.

"Wilson runs the kitchen with efficiency and a huge amount of love and devotion for what she does and the people she works with," the Jerseyville Rotary Club said in a release. "She can also cook some pretty scrumptious food. Lillie was recognized for her exceptional years of service with the Paul Harris Fellow."

Rotary members clearly aren’t the only people who think Lillie is a special woman. A dozen or so of Lillie’s family members attended the presentation and lunch, surprising her with their appearance. Lillie’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were on hand to help honor her and her altruistic efforts.

Lillie’s son, Danny Wilson, said his mom always worked for her church.

"She was baptized here (now Peace United Church of Christ)," he said. "I was baptized here. I can remember playing in the basement of the old church building (located on Route 16, where Danceworks Dance Studio now is) while they prepared food. Peace United Church of Christ used to cater lunch once a week for two separate clubs so we were there a lot.”

Danny said that Lillie loves to cook and she hosted her family for years for Thanksgiving and Christmas. When asked why she has worked for so long, Danny said, “She volunteers for the church.

"If the church needed a new roof or heater then the money raised from catering lunches would help the church to take care of its capital projects, and then allow the church to do more of what a church is meant to do–to help people,” Jerseyville Rotary Club President Whitney McIver said “Lillie’s cooking is legendary amongst Rotary Members past and present. We all know that whatever the kitchen cooks for us, it will be amazing. Lillie is an extremely hard worker and always a joy to work with. I’m so excited that she’s getting this recognition.

”Lillie is no stranger to service organizations, being involved with the Jerseyville Moose for many years. She also worked at the old location of Sinclairs (West) Supermarket in the Bakery and Deli Department. At the church, she has managed the kitchen since the early 1990’s and works with a staff of around eight other cooks."

Lillie says she started working simply because “the kitchen needed help.”

Back when she first started the former manager would cook the meat at her home and the other cooks would bake cakes and pies. She says the large onsite kitchen makes it much easier now.

After Lillie was presented with her award, she was invited to sit down and eat lunch with her family. She admitted afterward that she couldn’t enjoy it very much because she was “worried about what was going on back in the kitchen”.

When asked how much longer she planned to work at the church she answered: “As long as I can. We all work together and that’s what helps.”

Jerseyville Rotary Club’s regular meetings are held at noon most Mondays at Peace United Church of Christ. They are getting ready to hold their biggest fundraiser of the year known as Chili Fest on Tuesday, March 5 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Jerseyville KC Hall. To find out more about becoming a member of Rotary or their Chili Fest fundraiser visit their Facebook page.

