CARROLLTON - A six-month-old baby boy was discovered in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind a home on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton on Wednesday.

The Illinois State Police announced that two persons of interest are in custody in the case, including the mother of the child who was found deceased and a male acquaintance.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Illinois State Police said the situation began Saturday when a missing person’s report was filed at the Alton Police Department regarding the baby and 22-year-old mother.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police said efforts were made to conceal the baby’s body in the shallow grave and they did not release a cause of death, although said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The case is being presented to the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Riverbender.com will have more on the situation from Carrollton today.

More like this:

4 days ago - Domestic Battery, Trespassing Charges Filed In Greene County

Feb 19, 2024 - Drug Arrests, DUIs, Other Charges Filed In Greene County

4 days ago - Greene County Reports Recent DUI, Drug Arrests

Mar 26, 2024 - Piper Steinacher Wins 2024 State FFA Award

Jan 12, 2024 - Four Charged With Battery In Greene County

 