CARROLLTON - A six-month-old baby boy was discovered in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind a home on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton on Wednesday.

The Illinois State Police announced that two persons of interest are in custody in the case, including the mother of the child who was found deceased and a male acquaintance.

The Illinois State Police said the situation began Saturday when a missing person’s report was filed at the Alton Police Department regarding the baby and 22-year-old mother.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police said efforts were made to conceal the baby’s body in the shallow grave and they did not release a cause of death, although said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The case is being presented to the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Riverbender.com will have more on the situation from Carrollton today.

More like this: